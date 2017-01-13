Company held responsible for worker's death ignores widow

A woman whose husband died in a scaffold collapse last August is speaking publicly for the first time since OSHA determined that the company's work site had serious violations.

Jacquelyne Moreno said Performance Builders Inc. refused to contact her and fired her brother from the company. OSHA fined the company $7,550 for the unsafe working conditions that led to the collapse at Tivoli Village, but Performance Builders has yet to take responsibility.

Moreno was not aware of the investigation's results until she spoke to FOX5 and watched our investigative reports. Neither OSHA nor Performance Builders told her why her husband died.

"I just can't understand it," she cried. "It feels like it was yesterday."

Moreno met her husband, Ricardo Bautista, when she was just a teenager. She is now left to support her three children by herself.

Their oldest son, 7-year-old Ricardo Jr., took his father's death the hardest.

"He tells me he just wants to go to heaven with his dad," cried Moreno. "He just tells me, 'Why mom? Why?'"

Bautista worked in the construction industry for years, but his wife said he primarily worked for a different scaffolding company other than Performance Builders.

The day he died was supposed to be his day off.

"It was just like a side job," said Moreno. "He used to complain. He used to say, 'I'm tired of being so high. I'm so scared. I might fall.' I'm like, 'Well just look for a different job!' He's like, 'No. I think this is the job that pays me the most.'"

The results of the OSHA investigation show that the collapse was not Bautista's fault.

Safety inspectors, who are supposed to inspect the scaffold every day, failed to realize that the scaffold was not connected properly in more than 50 locations. FOX5 has published pictures that OSHA used to prove the work site was deadly. Moreno didn't see those photographs until she turned on her television.

"It's hard," she said. "Every time that I see the news I just go outside and cry."

The evidence against Performance Builders is exhaustive. OSHA Investigator Scott Matthews compiled multiple witness statements in addition to the photographs in his report. Many of the witnesses stuck up for Bautista, even though they could lose their job for doing so.

OSHA's report indicated even the owner of the company, Randy Sorensen, ignored critical problems on site.

"(Sorensen) could have identified the cut brace that was on ground level in plain view," read the report.

Moreno said the measly $7,550 fines aren't enough.

"We don't want to see fines," she cried. "I'd like to see him in jail."

Bautista's other two sons are four years old and three years old, still too young to understand what happened.

Still, Ricardo Junior says he will never forget his dad.

"He tells me he wants to be a construction worker," said Moreno. "We still have his tools and his working boots, and he tells me, "Those are going to be mine!"

"'I'm going to be exactly like my papi! Like my dad!"

