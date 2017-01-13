Shooting wounds man in North Las Vegas

The side of North Las Vegas patrol vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File)

A man was wounded Friday during a shooting in North Las Vegas.

According to the city's police department, officers were called to the 1800 block of West Gowan Road at about 2:15 p.m.

A male victim was located with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was take to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

As of Friday evening, no one was in custody following the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.