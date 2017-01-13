Robber sought after jewelry store heist on Charleston

The MJ Christensen involved in an armed robbery, seen in this undated Google Maps image. (Source: Google Maps)

Police were seeking a person who held up a jewelry store Friday night in northwest Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to a call of the holdup at 6:14 p.m. in the 8900 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Rampart Boulevard.

Police said a vehicle that belonged to the armed robber was located at the parking lot of the Suncoast hotel-casino, which is just up the road from the crime scene. The robber, though, was not immediately located and remained on the run.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.