Henderson PD credits K9s for catching car thieves

Henderson police are praising a few K9 officers for catching two car theft suspects in a quiet neighborhood.

Police went to pull over a stolen Mercedes, but the car sped off at more than 100 mph.

The suspects crashed into another car at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Valle Verde Drive. From there, they took off, hopping over a wall into a quiet neighborhood to hide.

“The suspects dropped some property, like credit cards and things, which is significant because those kinds of articles are the things our K9 officers are able to utilize their dogs to pick up those scents,” explained Henderson PD public information officer, Scott Williams.

The dogs found one of the suspects running from a truck he'd been hiding in. That’s where they took him down. The other suspect was caught by a traffic officer as he ran down Warm Springs.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.