2 LVMPD vehicles hit near Las Vegas Strip

Two Las Vegas Metro police vehicles were hit by another vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip, the department said Friday.

According to police, the Metro cruisers were struck by a female driver on Flamingo Road near Las Vegas Boulevard at 4:50 p.m.

Two officers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. The other driver involved in the incident remained on scene.

Police did not immediately disclose what led to the crash.

