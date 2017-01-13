I-215 closed near McCarran Connector overnight Monday

Motorists will have to find alternate routes when construction crews shut down the 215 and nearby Warm Springs exit to work on a flyover ramp.

The 215 will be closed in both directions at the Airport Connector Monday and Tuesday night. Westbound will shut down by 9 p.m. and eastbound will close by 11 p.m. Traffic in both directions will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers will be able to use the 215 to access McCarran International Airport during the overnight closures, but delays are possible. Those leaving McCarran Airport during the overnight hours will be able to access westbound 215 from the Airport Connector. Drivers going from the airport to Henderson will need to find an alternate route because the ramp from the Airport Connector to eastbound 215 will be closed.

Eastbound 215 traffic not headed to the airport can exit the 215 at Jones, Decatur or Las Vegas boulevards, officials said. Westbound traffic not headed to the airport should exit at Eastern Avenue, Windmill Lane or Warm Springs Road. Drivers headed from Interstate 15 to the 215, and not headed to the airport, should exit as Interstate 15 at Blue Diamond Road or St. Rose Parkway.

Officials said Exit 9 from eastbound 215 to Warm Springs Road will shut down to traffic Sunday at 9 p.m. and reopen in June. Drivers are encouraged to use the Windmill Lane exit as an alternative.

The roadwork is part of phase two of the Airport Connector Project.

