3rd Las Vegas Chick-Fil-A location to open in spring

Chick-Fil-A's logo was joined by the words "Nevada", confirming a bigger presence in the Silver State. (Screen capture: Inside Chick-Fil-A)

Chick-Fil-A fans will soon have another option to eat the fast food favorite.

The company announced the new location at 2477 south Rancho Drive, near Interstate 15 and Sahara Avenue will open in early spring of 2017. However, a specific date was not provided.

Chick-Fil-A said Cole Donahoo, of California, will own the newest location. The restaurant will employ more than 100 full-time and part time workers.

The restaurant on Stephanie Street and Warm Springs as well as the location on Eastern Avenue and Lone Road will open on Jan. 26.

The company has previously said it plans to open up to 10 restaurants in Nevada.

