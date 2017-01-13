2 injured in shooting near Paradise, Twain

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting Friday morning.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at Elm Drive and Palos Verde Street, near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and located two male victims, police said.

Both victims were transported to Sunrise Trauma in unknown condition, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

