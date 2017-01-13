Lee Canyon receives fresh snow ahead of annual race

Lee Canyon received six additional inches of snow overnight.

A spokesperson for Lee Canyon said the total amount of snow was at 16 inches at about 8 a.m. Friday. More snow is expected to fall throughout the afternoon before it clears for the holiday weekend and its annual race.

Lee Canyon is scheduled to host its annual Chris Ruby Cup, a race open to snowboarders and skiers of various skill sets, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event benefits the Nevada Donor Network. The fundraiser is in memory of Chris Ruby, a local snowboarder and organ donor who lost his life in 2014.

Anyone who would like to participate can register at the event for $20. All proceeds benefit the Nevada Donor Network.

The spokesperson for Lee Canyon said the first place prize is a 2017 to 2018 All Access Season Pass and the entrant with the most runs will receive a 2017 to 2018 Battle Born Season Pass.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.