Fight breaks out at North Las Vegas homicide scene

Investigators looking into a woman's death in North Las Vegas on Friday became peace-keepers when a fight broke out among several people at the homicide scene.

A FOX5 camera was rolling on the fracas that happened behind an interview with public information officer Ann Cavaricci of North Las Vegas police.

The commotion prompted Cavaricci to walk away from the interview and help break up the fight along with other officers.

Police said the homicide involved a 21-year-old woman, who was found at the Centennial Arms apartment complex in the 2600 block of Donna Street, which is near Carey Avenue and 5th Street. Police were called at about 8:30 a.m.

Police did not immediately disclose details on the circumstances of the woman's death. A woman who claimed to be the victim's aunt told FOX5 the victim is Demonea Hull. The woman said Hull started a new job earlier in the week and all seemed well when she spoke to her father and brother the night before her death.

It was not known how the group involved in the fight at the crime scene were related to the victim. There were no arrests for the fighting. Police said it would have been counter-productive to those who are grieving.

