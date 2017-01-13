Pickup sought after pedestrian injured in NLV hit-and-run

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Las Vegas and Lake Mead boulevards on Jan. 13, 2016. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

North Las Vegas police released photos and a description of a pickup truck that struck a man Friday morning.

Police responded to the incident at 5:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

An adult man was struck by a vehicle, according to Officer Ann Cavaricci. He was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

UPDATE: NLVPD investigating a hit and run autoped,northbound LV BLVD lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/MjbEpfk5KQ — Peter Dawson (@PeterFox5LV) January 13, 2017

Police at the scene told FOX5 the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

Later in the day Friday, police disclosed images of a vehicle tied to the crash. They believe the vehicle was a late '90s full-size, extended cab, Chevrolet 1500. The pickup was equipped with a long bed, chrome rims and the word "Chevrolet" across the tailgate.

Police said the vehicle should have a broken right front headlamp and passenger side mirror. In addition, the rear license plate is either mounted at an angle or is hanging by a screw. The truck may have previous hood damage or wear or faded paint on the center hood.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

