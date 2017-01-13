Vegas mayor outlines focus for 2017 in 'State of the City' - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas mayor outlines focus for 2017 in 'State of the City'

Las Vegas Mayor Caroyln Goodman appears in a post-State of the City news conference on Jan. 12, 2017. (FOX5) Las Vegas Mayor Caroyln Goodman appears in a post-State of the City news conference on Jan. 12, 2017. (FOX5)
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman wants the city to keep moving forward. On Thursday night during her "State of the City" address, she outlined five areas of focus for 2017.

Safety

Goodman was a proponent of getting more cops on Valley streets in 2016. This year, she wants more funding for security and terrorism preparedness. 

Las Vegas Metro police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo even tweeted out a thank you during the address. 

Health Care 

"Our Medicare reimbursement rates are so far lower than our surrounding states," said Goodman. 

She expressed excitement about UNLV's new medical school, but also said to keep good doctors here in order to raise Medicare reimbursement rates. 

Homelessness 

Goodman said the city needs long-term treatment facilities for those who are homeless and have mental illness. She said the "Corridor of Hope" is overcrowded, and organizations aimed at helping homeless people in the Valley should band together to address underlying issues. 

"The first step is to take the money that is being thrown in this empty bottomless pit, take that money and do something productive for this population," Goodman said. 

Education 

Goodman touched on Clark County School District's consistently bad ranking in education. She said the school district needs to spend about $7,000 more per student, but that money can't come from the state. She challenged district leaders to take a look at the budget and make it happen.

"Find out where the money is being spent, and is it spent wisely. I know being in education for 30-something years, you cannot teach anybody anything with a $5,200 allocation," she said. 

Vegas Sports

"I believe in a decade we will have them all," Goodman eyed.

She is excited about Vegas Golden Knights hockey. She is anxious to hear whether the Raiders will call Las Vegas home. She says now, she's going after soccer. 

"What we are prime for right now is hopefully going right back to Commissioner Garber and [Major League Soccer]," she said.

