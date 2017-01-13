Victim breaks silence after brutal high school brawl

“I’m known as the girl who got jumped at In-N-Out,” said Journee Faubion, a junior at Arbor View High School. “That’s not something you want to be known as.

Three months have passed since a brawl between dozens of high schoolers was captured on camera and went viral. Journee Faubion was trampled in that fight and says she is still haunted by that night.

“Everyone just got on top of me and then I went to the floor,” Faubion recalled. “I was getting stomped in my stomach and punched in my head.”

Faubion was at the local In-N-Out after a football game between Arbor View and Centennial high schools. She said someone fired a gun in the parking lot before the fists flew. That led to the fight inside a Raising Canes and In-N-Out.

“I turned over to my right to cover [myself],” Faubion said. “Then some dude stomped on my head and I was unconscious.”

Faubion believes she could have been targeted because she was wearing a red UNLV shirt. Arbor View’s school color is red.

“Arbor View beat Centennial's football team,” Faubion said.

Doctors diagnosed Faubion with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety following the attack.

“It sucks because I can’t go out of the house unless I’m with a group of people that I completely trust,” Faubion said.

Police arrested three people in connection to their involvement that night. The case has since closed.

Faubion says two of those people were put on probation and the third person was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

“The attackers had no remorse and didn’t care who they hit,” Faubion said.

