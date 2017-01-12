Capriotti's co-founder Lois Margolet dies at 68

The first Capriotti's locations is shown in Wilmington, DE. It opened in 1976. (Source: Capriotti's website)

Lois Margolet, whose distinctive East Coast sandwich creation gave birth to the Capriotti's franchise, died Thursday in Las Vegas.

According to The News Journal of Wilmington, DE, the co-founder of the sandwich chain passed away at her home after battling lung cancer. She was 68 years old.

Margolet and her brother, Alan, began the first Capriotti's locations in Delaware in 1976, according to the company. Named after the founders' grandfather, Capriotti's touts its overnight roasting of whole fresh turkeys for the success of its hoagie-style sandwiches.

Capriotti's attracted repeat visitors thanks to its signature sandwich "The Bobbie," the company says.

Additional locations popped up over the following 11 years. Since its founding, Capriotti's opened franchises across the U.S., eventually opening 35 locations in Southern Nevada.

On Thursday, current company CEO and UNLV alumnist Ashley Morris paid tribute to Margolet:

"Lois was a bright, giving, extraordinary woman and a pioneer in the sandwich and franchise industry," Morris said in a statement. "The brand she created is not just a sandwich shop, it is an institution in Delaware who's subs have touched countless people across the country."

Capriotti's president and fellow UNLV grad Jason Smylie tweeted the news of Margolet's passing earlier Thursday:

With a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of @Capriottis founder, Lois Margolet. — Jason Smylie, CFE (@capriottisjason) January 12, 2017

While grieving we also celebrate Lois' life & gift to the world. She created not just a sandwich shop, but an institution that touched many. https://t.co/RaQfGGBnar — Capriotti's (@capriottis) January 12, 2017

