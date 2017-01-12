North Las Vegas officer creates tribute for fallen detective

Officer Noah Bennett, of North Las Vegas police, created a memorial plaque in honor of his co-worker and fellow officer Chad Parque. (FOX5)

In the past, Noah Bennett created memorial plaques for fallen police officers in Dallas, New Orleans and other U.S. cities.

Sadly, he said he never wanted to have to make one that would stay in North Las Vegas.

For years, Bennett turned blocks of wood into the decorative plaques inside his North Las Vegas garage.

"We put it together all by hand," Bennett explained over the hum of the machinery running in the room.

The plaques have honored soldiers, police officers and first responders across the country killed in the line of duty.

"I cannot even count the number of plaques that we've done," Bennett said.

Each memorial is unique.

"We don't like doing the same one for everybody," he said. "We don't believe it gives that same touch."

But, Noah says the one he was working on Thursday means more to him than all the others. That one is for Chad Parque, the North Las Vegas police detective who was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver.

He was also Noah's friend and co-worker.

"I'm actually an officer with the department. I've been with North Las Vegas for the last 10 years," Bennett said. "[Parque] was a great officer. He was a go-getter, and that was his goal - was to bring the bad guys to justice."

But, even though this project meant more, he said it was the most difficult to do.

"Usually, we can jump right on it and move forward, but, when it touches you personally, it makes it even harder," Bennett said. "You get angry, you get upset...his name got engraved into the plaque and then it hit me and tears started flowing, and you sort of stop, but you know you got to keep going."

He keeps going by keeping sight of what the two plaques he is making will mean to the North Las Vegas police and Det. Parque's family.

"It's hard to explain, but I personally have delivered these plaques to different departments and family members. And, a lot of times, they don't even have words to express the appreciation," Bennett said. "There will always be a lasting memory of him somewhere."

The memorial is part of Bennett's nonprofit, Hearts and Crosses. For more information on the organization, you can go to its website.

