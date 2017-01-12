Coroner identifies young woman on the sidewalk who died after crash

A 26-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk who was hit and killed by a pickup truck on East Owens Avenue near Walnut Road on Thursday has been identified.

Jawney Pope of Las Vegas died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Clark County Coroner. The crash was reported at 4:31 p.m., according to Las Vegas Metro police. Police said Pope was sent to University Medical Center in critical condition.

She later died while under treatment.

Police said a pickup truck was changing lanes when it lost control. It slid sideways on the wet road, hitting Pope.

Investigators told FOX5 it is safe to say that the rainy weather played a factor in this crash.



"If you over-apply the brakes when there is water on the road, it's obviously much slipperier," said Sgt. Robert Stauffer. "Because we are in the desert, it gets so hot out here that the asphalt is pretty warm in the summer, and it just makes furrows across the roadway as these vehicles travel over and over and over and over again. So, you'll get some puddles when it rains."



Both east and westbound lanes of Owens were shut down for hours at Walnut for an investigation, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash remained on scene, according to Metro. He passed a sobriety test and was not arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.

