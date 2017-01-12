Qatar Airways to start Vegas flights to Middle East next year

The first Airbus A350 for Qatar Airways sits on the tarmac during the hand over ceremony in Toulouse, southwestern France, Monday, Dec.22, 2014. (AP Photo/Fred Lancelot)

Las Vegas will have a direct route to the Middle East come next year.

Following up on its announcement to add Las Vegas to a list of new destinations, Qatar Airways said Thursday it will fly four weekly, non-stop flights between Doha, Qatar and McCarran Airport starting on Jan. 8, 2018.

The carrier will have the distinction of being the first Gulf carrier to provide regular scheduled service to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is one of 11 U.S. destinations for Qatar Airways and one of two in the western part of the country.

According to the carrier, the flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays:

Flight QR737, Doha to Las Vegas: departs 8:05 a.m. AST (Arabia Standard Time); arrives 1 p.m. PST.

Flight QR738, Las Vegas to Doha: departs 2:55 p.m. PST; arrives 5:20 p.m. AST, plus one day.

Qatar Airways will use Boeing 777-200LR models for the non-stop flights.

