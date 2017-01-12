1 critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Henderson

Henderson police are investigating a crash at Boulder Highway and Major Avenue on Jan. 12, 2017. (Zuly Mesa/Facebook)

Henderson police said they are looking for a vehicle involved in a crash that left one person in critical condition Thursday.

The incident occurred just before noon near Boulder Highway and Major Avenue.

According to Henderson police, a red Chrysler Town and Country was traveling northbound on Boulder Highway when a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway and clipped it. The impact caused the Chrysler to roll over.

A female passenger in the Chrysler was partially ejected from the vehicle, police said. She was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. The male driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The other vehicle involved left the scene of the crash. Police said they are looking for a gray four-door Buick with substantial front end damage.

Northbound Boulder Highway is shut down at Major Avenue, police said. Motorists were urged to use alternate routes.

An investigation is ongoing.

