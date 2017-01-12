Central Valley schools briefly locked down during burglary investigation

Three area schools were briefly placed on lockdown after a police search for a burglary suspect spread into the nearby neighborhood.

The burglary occurred Thursday morning in the 6500 block of Charleston Boulevard, near Rainbow Boulevard.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a perimeter was setup around Bonanza High School, Warren Elementary School and the College of Southern Nevada Charleston campus during the search for the burglary suspect.

Patrol searching for an armed suspect near 6500 W Charleston. Bonanza HS, Warren ES, and CSN are currently on lockdown. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 12, 2017

Police said initial reports indicated the suspect may have been armed.

The lockdown was lifted and the perimeter was broken down at about 11:30 a.m., police said on social media.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

