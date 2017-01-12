Person pulled from building during fire call, later dies at hospital

A person who was pulled from a housing unit while firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the northeast Las Vegas Valley died at the hospital Wednesday.

According to Clark County Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire at 8:49 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue.

Arriving personnel reported nothing showing on a small cinder block housing unit in which crews responded. The fire appeared to be out at that time, according to CCFD.

Firefighters entered the residence to find a person in critical condition, according to CCFD's news release. The person was transported to North Vista Hospital, where that individual was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Steven Allen Jacobson by the Clark County Coroner. Jacobson died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

An earlier report was modified from stating a fire official said the man died in the fire.

