PD: Early morning shooting under investigation

A man was shot while walking down the street early this morning in the northwest area of Las Vegas.

Police responded to a call shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday morning reporting a shooting in a neighborhood near West Atwood Avenue and North Rainbow Boulevard.

Lt. Alvarado of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the man was shot at least once and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A light-colored vehicle was seen driving past the scene shortly after shots were fired, according to a witness. Although police say it is not confirmed whether that vehicle is involved with the incident. 

The suspect(s) are outstanding at this time, according to police. The intersection is closed pending investigation of the incident.

