Expensive kicks taken from Vegas Valley shoe collector's home

Michael Joyner shows off one of his pairs of shoes from his vast collection, most of them Air Jordans. (FOX5)

A North Las Vegas man is devastated after burglars broke into his home and stole more than $1,000 in Air Jordan shoes.

"I could see it on the camera," said Michael Joyner. "I knew immediately before I got home that's what they took."

In total, the thieves took five pairs of shoes, including Nike Air Foamposite Pro Yeezy sneakers.

Based on the surveillance video, two thieves took part in the theft. One rang the door bell several times before signaling his partner in crime to enter the home.

"Someone else threw a rock through the back window," Joyner said. "I see him climb in, he walked in the living room, and he started grabbing shoes."

Joyner didn't recognize the men on camera. He filed a police report with the North Las Vegas Police Department.

