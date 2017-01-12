Raiders-to-Las Vegas discussed among NFL owners, execs

More NFL team owners are getting behind a Raiders move to Las Vegas. That's what analysts are saying after an NFL meeting in New York on Wednesday, where the Raiders made a pitch for the relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas.

"Las Vegas Raiders fans have to feel really enthused and happy about what's going on," ESPN Las Vegas contributor Joe Arrigo told FOX5. "The NFL called this special meeting specifically for the Raiders to get a stadium update. They want to hear the meat and potatoes behind the financials."

Other analysts and reporters seemed to agree that Las Vegas should be pleased with how the meeting turned out. LA Daily News reporter Vincent Bonsignore tweeted out that the NFL's vice president called the plans "impressive." Bonsignore also reported New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft describing the move as "a good possibility."

"They have a lot of influence and pull behind them. They all are behind this now," Arrigo added.

But, before that pull turns into a vote, the Raiders need to call a few more plays. The most important one? The team needs to actually apply to relocate to Las Vegas, which is something Joe thinks could happen soon.

"Sometime next week, the Raiders will apply for relocation. Between tomorrow and next week, Friday," Arrigo said.

Even after that application goes in, nothing is certain. But, Arrigo's optimistic Southern Nevada will soon become the new Raider Nation.

