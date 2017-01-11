New photos show problems with scaffold in deadly collapse

FOX5 has obtained photographs that show safety violations in a Tivoli Village scaffold that ultimately fell apart, killing one of the workers on site last August.

Performance Builders, Incorporated was fined $7,550 for the issues that led to the death of 30-year-old Ricardo Bautista. OSHA stated that the company failed to follow safety procedures due to unsecured bracing and multiple sections of the scaffold that were not connected properly. Performance Builders also failed to sign Bautista's safety paperwork.

OSHA determined that the company should have used coupling pins to lock vertical sections of the scaffold together, especially due to forklift activity and high winds in the area. Instead, they say there were more than 50 locations on the scaffold that were missing coupling pins.

Not even a month later, Performance Builders was cited $5,600 for the same violations at a different work site at the District. Nobody died in that case.

We are sorry to report that Bautista's wife and children had not seen the paperwork or the photos until our coverage of this story. Bautista's widow said neither Performance Builders nor OSHA had reached out to them to notify the family of the outcome of this case.

