Fundraiser for fallen NLVPD officer draws overwhelming support

Adhesive ribbons were offered for sale at Buffalo Wild Wings during a fundraiser for NLVPD Det. Chad Parque. (FOX5)

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and civilians gathered at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Craig Street in North Las Vegas to support the family of a fallen detective Wednesday. North Las Vegas Detective Chad Parque was hit head on and killed by a wrong way driver last weekend.

The Injured Police Officer's Fund put on the drive to help his family pay for things insurance won't cover, like funeral costs and plane tickets. Law enforcement officers from all different agencies packed the restaurant, and even civilians that didn't know Parque showed up to help.

FOX5 talked to a few close friends who say Parque was one of the best men they knew.

“Honestly he’s somebody that I think a lot of us in general, police officers, people in general should try to emulate,” longtime friend and coworker Joseph Mineli said.

North Las Vegas also set up a memorial on a fence outside of their building so people can come by and pay their respects. The funeral is set for Tuesday and is expected to be massive.

