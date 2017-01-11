PD: Central Vegas homicide victim was in fight

Police also released images of a hooded sweatshirt that Median was last seen wearing. (Source: LVMPD)

Police released a photo of Jared Medina, who was found lying on a sidewalk in the central Las Vegas Valley on Jan. 5, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Police said a homicide victim found lying on a sidewalk last Thursday in the central Las Vegas Valley was engaged in a fight just hours before he was located.

Las Vegas Metro police on Wednesday released an image of the victim Jared Medina, 24, and a hooded sweatshirt the man was wearing at the time.

According to police, Medina frequented the area of the 1200 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard. Investigators learned he got into an altercation between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Investigators believe he may have been looking for a cigarette at the time, police said.

Police also released a video of Medina before the fight.

Medina was located in the area of Lexington Street and Lawry Avenue, which is near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards.

At the time of his discovery, Medina showed no signs of trauma but was unresponsive. Medical examiners later determined he was shot to death.

Police urged anyone who may have seen Medina before 3 a.m. on Jan. 5 to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

