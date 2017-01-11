Suspect arrested in possible death of missing realtor in AZ

An undated photo of Sidney Cranston, a Kingman, AZ, realtor who's been missing since Tuesday, June 16, 2015. (Source: FOX 5)

A 61-year-old man was arrested in connection to the possible death of a realtor who disappeared two years ago in northwest Arizona.

According to police in Kingman, AZ, Alfredo Blanco, who also goes by Al Blanco, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon just outside of Phoenix. Police obtained a first-degree murder warrant tied to the missing persons case of Sidney Cranston Jr.

Police said Cranston disappeared in June 2015. They believe he was showing property to an unknown client when he went missing.

On Tuesday, Kingman police said remains were located over the weekend in a remote area near the town. The police department also said the remains' cause of death appeared to be a result of a homicide stemming from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the remains belonged to Cranston, but medical examiners were still determining the body's identity.

Blanco was taken into custody at a care facility, police said.

In FOX5's original story on the disappearance, Blanco, who was identified as a friend, said he had lunch with Cranston before he disappeared. He and Cranston's brother also said the realtor had a disagreement with a client.

