Residents in northwest Vegas fed up with street racers

A resident living west of the Clark County 215 Beltway captured a screeching vehicle nearby. Residents say street racing has become a problem in the neighborhood. (Source: Facebook)

Residents living in a neighbor just west of the 215 Beltway in the northwest Las Vegas Valley are upset over the nightly "screeching, loud engines and racing" going on.

According to residents living near Alta and Sky Vista drives, they've endure street racers who speed and peel out close to homes.

"They're doing donuts," said one resident who didn't want to be identified. "You can't even see the cars. That is how much they're lighting them up."

People who live in the area said ever since the neighborhood opened in July, people have been using it to drag race. Upon visiting the neighborhood, we found skid marks, tire marks and damaged cement barricades.

"When they're racing, they don't stop at stop signs or stop lights. They just plow through," resident Robert Haddock said.

The area where this is happening is also right in front of Doral Academy Elementary School.

"[The racing] is happening between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.," a neighbor who wanted to be identified as Tom said. "That is concerning because that is when school is getting out."

It's not just during the day, residents pointed out. It's all hours of the night.

Metro police were contact, but nothing has been done.

"I said, 'look, you guys got to do something,'" according to Tom. "I'm willing to bet if they say we don't have the budget and they went door to door, everyone would pay money to put an officer there."

Those in the area said it's hard to raise a family, because they're woken up at night. It's also become scary to walk down the street not knowing what's going to happen.

Metro confirmed it is aware of the reports. An investigation is ongoing.

