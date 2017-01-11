LVMPD: Erratic driver hits 3 vehicles, light pole

Police said an erratic driver crashed into a bus and light pole near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway on Jan. 11, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

A woman was arrested after erratically driving, hitting a three other vehicles and a light pole Wednesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police said at 12:22 p.m. officers attempted to stop the woman near Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards. The woman did not stop and continued to drive erratically up to Bonneville Avenue.

After another attempt to stop the woman, she continued toward the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway where she struck three other vehicles and a light pole.

Police originally said the driver struck a RTC bus, but it was later determined that the woman did not strike the bus.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident and nobody was transported to the hospital, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Clark County Detention Center, police said.

The westbound lanes of Charleston Boulevard, near Maryland Parkway are closed. One lane of eastbound Charleston Boulevard is open.

An investigation is ongoing.

