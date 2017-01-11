Flags lowered for North Las Vegas detective killed in crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Flags lowered for North Las Vegas detective killed in crash

Posted: Updated:
Flags are flown at half-staff at a park in Las Vegas in this file image. (File/FOX5) Flags are flown at half-staff at a park in Las Vegas in this file image. (File/FOX5)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (AP) -

Flags are at half-staff in Nevada while plans are made for a funeral for a North Las Vegas police detective who died Saturday of injuries received in an on-duty vehicle crash.

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Wednesday ordered flags lowered through sunset next Tuesday to honor Officer Chad Parque.

A memorial is scheduled  next Tuesday at Central Christian Church in Henderson.

Parque was fatally injured in a three-vehicle crash last Friday involving a wrong-way driver on a busy boulevard while Parque was leaving North Las Vegas Justice Court in a department car.

Parque was 32, a 10-year police veteran, and a husband and father.

He's the third North Las Vegas police officer killed in the line of duty since the department formed in 1946.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.