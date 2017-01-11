Flags lowered for North Las Vegas detective killed in crash

Flags are flown at half-staff at a park in Las Vegas in this file image. (File/FOX5)

Flags are at half-staff in Nevada while plans are made for a funeral for a North Las Vegas police detective who died Saturday of injuries received in an on-duty vehicle crash.

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Wednesday ordered flags lowered through sunset next Tuesday to honor Officer Chad Parque.

A memorial is scheduled next Tuesday at Central Christian Church in Henderson.

Parque was fatally injured in a three-vehicle crash last Friday involving a wrong-way driver on a busy boulevard while Parque was leaving North Las Vegas Justice Court in a department car.

Parque was 32, a 10-year police veteran, and a husband and father.

He's the third North Las Vegas police officer killed in the line of duty since the department formed in 1946.

