County seeking volunteers for homeless tallies in Vegas area

Organizers say volunteers are needed for an annual effort to count every person living on the streets in and around Las Vegas.

The Southern Nevada Homeless Census is scheduled overnight Jan. 24-25.

Training sessions will be held Jan. 19.

Volunteers also are needed to count homeless youth from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Clark County Social Services chief Michael Pawlak says the counts provide a snapshot of challenges and help the area qualify for federal grants for housing, job training and other programs.

The one-night tally last year found about 6,200 homeless people, or about 1,300 fewer than the year before.

The 2014 homeless census found more than 9,400 people staying in shelters or on the streets.

Officials think more than 30,000 people experience homelessness at some point during the year in southern Nevada.

You can register to help here.

