LVFR: Squatters likely caused fire at vacant home - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

LVFR: Squatters likely caused fire at vacant home

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters at the scene of a vacant house fire on Sequoia Avenue on Jan. 11, 2016. (LasVegasFD/Twitter) Firefighters at the scene of a vacant house fire on Sequoia Avenue on Jan. 11, 2016. (LasVegasFD/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said squatters likely caused a fire at a vacant home Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the incident at 9:34 a.m. in the 3100 block of Sequoia Avenue, near Mojave Road and Owens Avenue.

Arriving crews saw smoke coming from a boarded up two-story home, the department said. Once inside, firefighters quickly extinguished a fire located on the first floor.

No injuries were reported, the department said. 

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a warming fire started by squatters inside the home. Neighbors told investigators the home has been vacant for several months. 

Damage was estimated at $20,000, the department said. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.