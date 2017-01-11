LVFR: Squatters likely caused fire at vacant home

Firefighters at the scene of a vacant house fire on Sequoia Avenue on Jan. 11, 2016. (LasVegasFD/Twitter)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said squatters likely caused a fire at a vacant home Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the incident at 9:34 a.m. in the 3100 block of Sequoia Avenue, near Mojave Road and Owens Avenue.

Arriving crews saw smoke coming from a boarded up two-story home, the department said. Once inside, firefighters quickly extinguished a fire located on the first floor.

UPDATE: KNOCKDOWN on 1st floor, utilities are controlled, opening up the structure. No inj's, investigators requested, vacant house. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/V1FYNvWuDF — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 11, 2017

No injuries were reported, the department said.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a warming fire started by squatters inside the home. Neighbors told investigators the home has been vacant for several months.

Damage was estimated at $20,000, the department said.

