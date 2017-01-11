Public's help sought locating suspect in security guard shooting

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for the public’s help locating a person in connection to a shooting.

Police said the incident occurred on Jan. 2 in the 1100 block of north Buffalo Drive, near Washington Avenue.

The suspect shot a security guard on the property after the guard questioned him about his presence, police said. The victim does not know the suspect.

The victim remains in stable condition at University Medical Center, police said.

Police said the shooting appears to be random.

The suspect was described by police as a Hispanic man with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Northwest Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-8577, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

