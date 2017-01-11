8 vehicles involved in crash at northwest Vegas intersection

A FOX5 viewer captured the aftermath of a crash at Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road on Jan. 11, 2017. (Tiffany Small/Facebook)

At least eight vehicles were involved in a crash at a northwest Las Vegas intersection on Wednesday, causing critical injuries to a female driver.

The incident occurred at 6:48 a.m. at Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road.

Police said a van was heading south on Durango when the driver, for an unknown reason, failed to stop as he approached Elkhorn.

The van slammed into the back end of a Honda Accord that was stopped at the light, police said. The van pushed the Honda into the intersection, crossing it into the path of a westbound GMC Yukon and then an eastbound Dodge Ram 1500.

The van and Honda continued in a southeast direction, impacting four more vehicle, before coming to a rest.

The driver in the Honda was rushed to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Three other motorists, including the van's driver, had minor injuries, police said.

Police believe the van driver suffered a medical episode. An investigation into the crash continues.

