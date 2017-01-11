Power restored at 2 Las Vegas Strip properties

The MGM was impacted by a power outage in Jan. 11, 2016. (FOX5)

The MGM and New York-New York hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip were without power early Wednesday morning.

Numerous MGM hotel guests informed FOX5 there was no power in certain hotel rooms and areas of the casino floor from about 5:15 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

While the New York-New York hotel was seen dark from the outside during the same time according to the Nevada Department of Transportation traffic camera located on Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevards.

A spokesperson from MGM said power has fully been restored to the properties.

A preliminary inspection indicated the cause of the outage is wind-related, possibly from debris that was blown into a substation by strong winds, the spokesperson said.

Generators provided base power to both resorts until power was restored. the spokesperson said. Adding, the outage only caused "a brief disruption of regular resort operations."

MGM said in a statement, "we appreciate the understanding of our guests and apologize for any inconvenience."

