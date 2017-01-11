Woman in scooter struck, killed in west Las Vegas crash

Police had Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road intersection blocked for a fatal crash on Jan. 10, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)

Traffic around Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road in west Las Vegas was shut down after a deadly crash involving a woman in motorized scooter Tuesday night.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, a call of the incident came in at 9:53 p.m.

A driver in a Chrysler Sebring was traveling eastbound on Charleston struck an elderly woman who was crossing the roadway in the mobility scooter, police said.

The 80-year-old woman was rushed to the University Medical Center, but was pronounced deceased after arrival according to Metro.

Police shut down all directions of roadways at the intersection for the investigation.

Police did not immediately say if impairment was a factor in the incident.

Metro said the collision remains under investigation.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.