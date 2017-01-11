Driver-less shuttles get test run in downtown Vegas

A driver-less shuttle called "ARMA" is on a trial run in downtown Las Vegas. The test run ends on Jan. 20, 2017. (FOX5)

In what could be coming with regularity in Las Vegas, city leaders rolled out driver-less shuttles Tuesday as part of a trial run.

The 12-person bus called "ARMA" is getting a test through downtown streets.

Beginning at 10 a.m. each weekday through Jan. 20, riders can board at East Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. The autonomous shuttle will travel to 8th Street and return back at the stop.

According to the city, officials will discuss the possibility of getting additional stops for shuttles across town once the trial is over.

The company estimates the cost of mass producing the shuttles is $10,000 per vehicle.

