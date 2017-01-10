UNLV Runnin' Rebels prevail at New Mexico, 71-66

It's safe to say Nevada's Mountain West teams have New Mexico's number in The Pit this season.

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels got a game-leading 19 points out of Jovan Mooring to defeat New Mexico on Tuesday night, 71-66.

UNLV (9-9, 2-3 in Mountain West) notched their victory on the strength of 9-for-21 shooting from the three-point arc. They were also helped by a New Mexico scoring drought down the stretch.

The Lobos actually led the Rebels, 37-31, at halftime. Then, UNLV came out of the locker room with key buckets and the lead.

This marks the Lobos second straight loss on their home court. New Mexico fell to University of Nevada, Reno on Saturday after coughing up a 12-point lead in the final two minutes of the game.

UNLV hosts San Diego State at Thomas and Mack Center next Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.