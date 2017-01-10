Opinion split on Obama's legacy among Valley residents

Written by Cherney Amhara

Over the past eight years, under President Barack Obama’s administration, there has been a whirlwind of change. A lot of that change could be felt in Las Vegas, creating mixed feelings about the president leaving office.

“He doesn’t get enough credit,” said Las Vegas resident Larry Pecoff.

“This is why the country voted the way they did,” said Regina, a resident of Henderson, “People didn’t expect it. I didn’t expect it but I voted my conscious.”

The conscious of the country can be captured in the Valley, good or bad. Everyone has a different opinion about Obama’s presidency, but share a similar sentiment.

“I don’t think I’ll ever see a president like Barack Obama again.” said Pecoff.

Some people are ready for a new change.

“Obama’s legacy hasn’t really done anything but sew the seeds of discord with Americans,” said Ryan Sanshuck, a resident of Henderson. “What we have is a fractured America.”

The mixed reactions were not a surprise to FOX5’s political analyst Mark Peplowski.

“Well right now the climate is extremely bi-partisan and very tentative,” said Peplowski. “People are wondering how strongly the Republicans are going to go after the agenda they've perused, and the Democrats are wondering how they're going to hold back the effort to reform so many things as Republicans wish to do."

Peplowski thinks the greatest problem of the Obama administration was the fact that everything was stalled, but he does believe that the president was able to create serious dialogue.

“The biggest thing is going to be, will healthcare for Americans continue?” said Peplowski. “In the new administration or will there be radical changes to it."

FOX5 took an informal poll around the Valley asking people to tally up if they’ll miss the Obama administration or if they’re happy to see him go. Using a white board and popular emoji’s, writing a happy face meant you are happy to see change and a sad face meant you’re unhappy to see him leave office.

Out of 14 people polled, seven were sad, four were happy and three were in the middle.

Despite the opinions, experts believe now is a great time to unite the country.

“I think President Obama is trying to show America, that even during a time of great political turmoil, there is strict strength in our country,” said Peplowski. “There is hope and people should still have faith in our system. He’s going to encourage people to all work together, because that's the way America has for the last 200 years."

