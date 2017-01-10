Funeral set for fallen North Las Vegas police detective

The funeral for a North Las Vegas police detective who died in a wrong-way vehicle crash will take place next Tuesday, the department announced.

Det. Chad Parque's funeral service is scheduled to start at noon on Jan. 17 at Central Christian Church in Henderson. The fallen detective's graveside service will then take place at Palm Mortuary and Cemetery at 6701 N. Jones Blvd. in Las Vegas.

Both portions of the funeral are open to the public.

The police department also announced the creation of a memorial that is available for the public to pay respects to Det. Parque:

A memorial has been created to honor Det Chad Parque. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so at the #NLVPD, 2332 N. Las Vegas Blvd. pic.twitter.com/1v3tAVTvd7 — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 11, 2017

A donation drive supporting the fallen detective's family is scheduled Wednesday between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings at 190 W. Craig Rd. in North Las Vegas.

Parque passed away on Jan. 7 while in treatment for injuries from a crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

