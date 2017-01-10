Safety in mind ahead of international soccer game in Vegas

YouTube user DJKORA uploaded video clips appearing to depict fans on the field at Sam Boyd Stadium during the Club America-Chivas match on July 3, 2013. The video showed fans throwing bottles at each other and police in riot gear. (DJKORA/YouTube.com)

It looks like Las Vegas has the "beautiful game" in mind lately.

The city recently renewed its push to attract a Major League Soccer franchise. And, coming next month, an international friendly soccer match will take place at Sam Boyd Stadium between national men's teams from Mexico and Iceland.

The Feb. 8 game will mark the first time the venue is hosting an international match since 2013. The match more than three years ago is primarily remembered for the chaos that took place involving fans of rival pro soccer clubs from Mexico - Chivas and Club America.

On Tuesday, representatives with the city and Sam Boyd Stadium assured safety during the match will be in focus. They were on hand, along with players and coaches with the Mexico senior men's soccer team, to promote the match.

"It's obviously on our mind," said Mike Newcomb, executive director of Sam Boyd Stadium. "Everyone come out there. Have a good time. Enjoy time with the family, watch the game and go home."

Event staff said they met with Major League Soccer's security team several times in the past couple of months. MLS is the presenting sponsor of the match.

The city is aiming for a smooth match as part of its hopes to draw the MLS. Mayor Carolyn Goodman was confident in a team landing in Southern Nevada.

"Few years out, we're going to have an expansion team," Goodman forecasted.

Goodman added her hopes of the friendly marking the beginning of more international matches coming to Las Vegas.

"There is no time like today, and we hope it is the first of many, many, many times coming here," Goodman hoped.

Tickets to the match are available at unlvtickets.com.

