1 critical after east Las Vegas stabbing

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a stabbing in the east side of the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday.

Officers responded to the incident at 3:45 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Police said two males were fighting when the stabbing occurred.

The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle, possibly a Honda, police said.

Further details were not immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation.

