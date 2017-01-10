Metro seeks help identifying pair of burglary suspects

Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of burglary suspects.

Police said the suspects burglarized three commercial businesses in the 6800 block of west Spring Mountain Road, near Rainbow Boulevard Friday. The suspects entered the businesses by smashing the front door.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects.

One suspect was described by police as a black man in his early 20s, with a thin build and short goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a red and black design, gray sweatpants, black shoes, and gray cloth gloves.

Police described the second suspect as a black man in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt under a black hoodie, dark gray sweatpants and gray gloves.

A third suspect has been identified by police and is in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Spring Valley Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-1926 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

