NDOC: Inmate walks away from Jean conservation camp

Authorities are searching for an inmate that walked away from Jean Conservation Camp.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said 30-year-old April Barth, a minimum security inmate, walked away from the facility located approximately 15 miles south of Las Vegas on Monday just after 7 p.m.

Authorities described Barth as 5’1” tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with green eyes and shoulder length brown hair. Barth is known to “paint” her eyebrows. She also had the letter “A” tattooed on her right hand and the her name “April” on her left arm with other tattoos.

Barth was serving 12 to 48 months for attempted grand larceny from Clark County. She arrived at the facility in September of 2016.

