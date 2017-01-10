2 students arrested for bringing gun, ammo to Vegas middle school

A CCSD police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File)

Clark County School District police confirmed arresting two teens at Gibson Middle School for holding a firearm and ammo while on campus last week.

Capt. Ken Young, of CCSD police, said the students - 13 and 14 years old - were taken into custody at about 3 p.m. Friday.

According to Young, one of the students was found with a firearm while the other was holding ammo.

There were no injuries, and a lockdown was not issued on that day, police said. The pair were charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

This was not CCSD's only incident involving a student with a gun on that day. In a separate incident, a 12-year-old was taken into custody after bringing a loaded gun to Saville Middle School.

So far, the school district's police department confiscated 11 firearms and eight BB/pellet guns during the school year, according to Young.

