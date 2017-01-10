UNLV women’s basketball receives suspension for brawl

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ women’s basketball received a suspension after an on-court brawl during Saturday’s game against Utah State.

The Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday that two members of the UNLV team will serve a single-game suspension.

Junior center Katie Powell and Sophomore center Paris Strawther both received suspensions. The players will serve the suspension on Wednesday’s game against New Mexico.

Powell was going to help her teammate Brooke Johnson, who went hard to the ground after Utah State's Deja Mason fouled Johnson on a drive to the basket, when she and Utah State’s Antonia Robinson bumped into each other. The pair exchanged punches before falling to the ground. Other players from both teams quickly broke up the fight.

Powell and Robinson were ejected for fighting and three players from each team were ejected for leaving the bench.

In an apology, UNLV coach Kathy Olivier said the altercation does not represent who the Lady Rebels are. “The competitive spirit from both sides was high but no matter what happened it should never get to that level. We want to apologize to our fans and the UNLV community,” Olivier added.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.