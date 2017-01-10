Woman killed in crash involving semi-truck identified

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash involving a semi-truck.

The Clark County Coroner’s office said 47-year-old Danielle Lorenzi died as a result of the crash.

Police said Lorenzi was driving a Ford Focus when she collided with a semi-truck at Pecos and Sunset roads Saturday.

Lorenzi was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Lorenzi may have been under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.

