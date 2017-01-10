Woman killed in crash involving semi-truck identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman killed in crash involving semi-truck identified

Posted: Updated:
The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File) The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash involving a semi-truck.

The Clark County Coroner’s office said 47-year-old Danielle Lorenzi died as a result of the crash.

Police said Lorenzi was driving a Ford Focus when she collided with a semi-truck at Pecos and Sunset roads Saturday.

[READ MORE: PD: 1 dead in crash involving semi-truck]

Lorenzi was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Lorenzi may have been under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.