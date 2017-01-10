Arrest made in slaying of expectant Vegas mom

A man is in custody following the slaying of a 24-year-old expectant mother.

Salvador Gonzalez, 24, was arrested for open murder for the strangulation death of Diana Rios, also 24.

“I’m relieved,” said Melissa Macias, Rios’ mom. “He gets what he deserves for killing my daughter and her unborn child.”

“As soon as they told me something bad had happened to my daughter, I knew it was him," she continued.

Macias said Rios and Gonzalez were together on and off for five years. She also said the abuse started about the same time.

“He hurt her in every way possible,” Macias said. “The whole time they were together. He made her life a living hell.”

Macias couldn’t tear her daughter away from the man she loved.

“I just couldn’t get her to stay away from him,” Macias said. “I think it’s because of the children. She wanted to have a family. That’s all she wanted.”

Rios and Gonzalez already have a 3-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter. Rios was five months pregnant with their third child.

Gonzalez was the father of Rios’ unborn child, according to her mother.

Police say Gonzalez strangled Rios to death and left her body outside a central Las Vegas apartment building.

Gonzalez is in the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

