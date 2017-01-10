Metro, church leaders surprise families living around violence

Las Vegas Metro police officers reached out to families living in one of the most violent areas of the Valley to offer new toys and jackets on Jan. 7, 2017.

Two moms who are raising their children in one of the most violent parts of the Las Vegas Valley got an inspiring response from community leaders after describing their environment to FOX5.

On Thursday, moms Latarisha Harris and Desaree Silva expressed the fear they have with their children being surrounded by gunshots on a consistent basis.

Harris, in particular, emphasized that point when she posted video of a crime scene outside of her balcony. She said police were investigating a shooting in her area of Vegas Valley Drive and Mountain Vista Street.

The whole active investigation in front of Harris underscored the fact that, at the time, Las Vegas Metro police counted four homicides in the first five days of 2017.

"They can't be normal kids because of the violence," Harris said. "And it's sad, because they here it and they see it and they know."

On Thursday, Harris touched on ways to quell the bloodshed.

"We need to put the guns down and start loving one another and start trying to build a better foundation for ourselves. This is senseless and it's sad and it needs to end. Violence needs to end," Harris hopes.

By Saturday, the overwhelming fear in that neighborhood was replaced by warmth and gratitude when Valley-area police and religious leaders came through for the two women and their families. They were surprised with new toys and jackets.

"I saw they were all happy," Harris recalled. "They had their coats. Their red and their blues."

The outreach was part of Las Vegas Metro police's RECAP program, or Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace.

The moms hope the visit from Metro wasn't a one-time thing. They welcome the officers under positive circumstances into the neighborhood anytime.

They also said the church is planning to make returning to the neighborhood a regular thing.

