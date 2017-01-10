Police warn of fraudulent crowdfunds in fallen detective's name

Written by Cherney Amhara

There is no question that the death of North Las Vegas Police Det. Chad Parque hit a chord across the Las Vegas community.

Parque died Saturday morning in the hospital after a wrong-way driver hit his car head-on while he was on patrol. The 32-year-old detective was honored as a 10-year veteran of the force who took pride in serving his community.

As the community continues to mourn the fallen law enforcement officer, police are warning residents about scammers trying to take advantage of community kindness.

Police said after the news of Parque's death broke, many community members wanted to support the family by donating money, but officials found GoFundMe accounts soliciting money in the officer's name that was not approved by the family.

This prompted the city of North Las Vegas to warn residents of fraudulent fundraisers set up in Parque's name.

Officials said there are no authorized or legitimate GoFundMe accounts in his name. The only accounts approved by the family are through the Injured Police Officers Fund set up at Nevada State Bank and Wells Fargo.

"It's very technical what they're doing," said Lt. Alan Davidson, president of the Injured Police Officers Fund. "It seems to be that we're always one step behind these criminals. We're reactive to what they're doing. Sometimes we catch them and sometimes we don't."

If you are interested in donating to the fallen officer's family, you can do so by contacting the Injured Police Officers Fund at 702-380-2840 or directly through their accounts at Nevada State Bank (No. 905202081) or Wells Fargo (No. 8754899923).

